Eat poha in breakfast for weight loss, controlling blood sugar and other health benefits

Poha is a popular Indian breakfast made with beaten rice. While people these days run after crash diet like Keto, Low Carb diet, Atkins diet, Zone diet and others, they often forget and Indian superfoods are very beneficial in weight loss and make for delicious recipes. One such food is 'Poha'-- It easily digestible, fights extra inches, and controls sugar levels. With different names and dishes, Poha has many health benefits. In Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Rajasthan, poha is served topped with bhujia and pomegranate while in Maharashtra, potatoes are added to poha along with green chutney and some sev.

It is also the most desirable Indian snack that is eaten in many ways. Along with many health benefits, poha can be the main ingredient in many recipes. While some like to add a twist of sugar to it while others like to flood it with peanuts and veggies. In any form, poha makes for the best breakfast option. But before this, let's look at its health benefits:

Digestive

As light as it looks, Poha is light on the digestive system as well. It is easy on the stomach and while it makes you feel full, it doesn't bring any fat. Many nutritionists also advise eating poha in breakfast, afternoon or as an evening snack.

Healthy Carbohydrates

Poha is made up of 76.9 per cent of carbohydrates and about 23 per cent of fats. So it provides the healthy carbohydrates and the required energy to go for the day. It does not let the fat get stored in the body. Poha is a wholesome meal and is a good source of carbohydrates, packed with iron, rich essential vitamins and nutrition.

Rich in Iron

Are you anemic? Poha is the way to go. This Indian snack is rich in iron and if you eat poha on a daily basis, you will never be deficient in iron. To add to it is health benefits, squeeze some lemon juice on it as it helps your body absorb the iron better. Apart from this, it is rich in fibre and therefore leaves you feeling full for a longer time, curbs mid-meal cravings and helps avoid overeating.

Low on Calories

Poha is the best breakfast recipe as it is low in calories which helps in weight loss. A bowl of cooked poha is just 250 calories. Of course, if you will add veggies to it, the count will increase but so will the number of minerals, anti-oxidants and vitamins. However, if you are eating poha for weight loss, skip adding peanuts to it. It is the most ‘healthy and nutritious’ snack.

Controls Blood/Sugar level

Rich in fiber, Poha can be the best friend of a diabetes patient. It promotes a slow and steady release of sugar into the bloodstream, which helps regulate the blood and sugar levels in the body.

