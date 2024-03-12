Dates to Berries: 5 energy boosting superfoods for Ramadan

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 energy boosting superfoods for Ramadan

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is a time of spiritual reflection, prayer, and fasting from sunrise to sunset. With long days of abstaining from food and drink, maintaining energy levels can be challenging. However, by incorporating the right superfoods into your diet, you can nourish your body and stay energised throughout the month. Here are the top 5 energy-boosting superfoods for Ramadan.

Dates:

Known as the quintessential fruit of Ramadan, dates are packed with natural sugars like glucose, fructose, and sucrose, providing a quick energy boost to break your fast. Additionally, dates are rich in fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and prevent energy crashes during the day. Enjoy a few dates with a glass of water to replenish your energy stores and kickstart your iftar meal.

Oats:

Starting your day with a hearty bowl of oatmeal is an excellent way to sustain energy levels throughout the fasting hours. Oats are a complex carbohydrate that releases energy slowly, keeping you feeling fuller for longer. They are also rich in B vitamins, which play a vital role in converting food into energy. Customise your oatmeal with fruits, nuts, and seeds for added nutrients and flavour.

Nuts and seeds:

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are nutrient-dense snacks that provide a concentrated source of energy and essential nutrients. Packed with healthy fats, protein, and fibre, nuts and seeds help keep you feeling satiated and energised between meals. Sprinkle them over yoghurt, blend them into smoothies, or enjoy them as a convenient on-the-go snack to power through your day of fasting.

Berries:

Berries are a delicious explosion of antioxidants and vitamins. These little powerhouses fight free radicals that can contribute to fatigue. Enjoy a handful on their own or incorporate them into oatmeal or yoghurt parfaits for a delightful and energising Suhoor option.

Sweet potato:

Sweet potatoes are a complex carbohydrate powerhouse, rich in vitamins and fibre. They provide sustained energy and keep you feeling full for longer. Roast them with spices for a flavorful side dish at Iftar, or try a sweet potato breakfast hash during Suhoor.

