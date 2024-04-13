Baisakhi 2024: 5 mouthwatering Punjabi recipes to enjoy on Sikh New Year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 mouthwatering Punjabi recipes to enjoy on Baisakhi

Today, as we celebrate the vibrant festival of Baisakhi, it brings a wave of joy and celebration, especially among the Sikh community. This auspicious occasion marks the Sikh New Year and holds immense cultural significance. Alongside the traditional rituals and festivities, food plays a central role in Baisakhi celebrations, particularly in Punjabi households. From rich flavours to aromatic spices, Punjabi cuisine tantalises taste buds and brings people together in celebration. So, to make your Baisakhi celebrations even more special, here are five mouthwatering Punjabi recipes to enjoy on Sikh New Year.

Chole Bhature:

Image Source : VOGUEChole Bhature

Indulge in the irresistible flavours of Chole Bhature, a beloved street food delicacy popular across Punjab. Spicy chickpea curry simmered with aromatic spices served alongside fluffy deep-fried bread makes for a hearty and satisfying meal. Garnish it with finely chopped onions, green chillies, and a squeeze of lemon for an extra burst of flavour.

Paneer Tikka:

Image Source : GEEK ROBOCOOKPaneer Tikka

Treat your taste buds to the tantalising flavours of Paneer Tikka, a beloved appetizer that never fails to impress. Marinated chunks of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are skewered and grilled to perfection, resulting in a smoky, charred exterior and a creamy, melt-in-your-mouth interior. Serve it hot with mint chutney and onion rings for a burst of freshness.

Punjabi Kadhi Pakora:

Image Source : GOOGLEPunjabi Kadhi Pakora

Experience the comforting flavours of Punjabi Kadhi Pakora, a soul-satisfying dish that combines tangy yoghurt curry with crispy gram flour fritters (pakoras). The creamy texture of the kadhi, infused with spices like turmeric, cumin, and fenugreek, pairs beautifully with the crunchy pakoras, creating a symphony of flavours and textures.

Pinni:

Image Source : GOOGLEPinni

No Baisakhi celebration is complete without a sweet ending. Pinni are delightful balls made with roasted flour, ghee, jaggery (unrefined cane sugar), and a mix of nuts and dried fruits. They offer a delicious burst of sweetness and nourishment – perfect for a festive occasion.

Lassi:

Image Source : GOOGLELassi

Conclude your Baisakhi feast on a refreshing note with a tall glass of Punjabi Lassi. This creamy yoghurt-based drink is flavoured with sugar, cardamom, and a hint of rose water, creating a cooling and indulgent beverage perfect for beating the summer heat. Garnish it with a dollop of malai (clotted cream) for an extra touch of richness.

ALSO READ: Happy Baisakhi 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp status to share with your friends and family