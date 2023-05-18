Add THIS miracle salt in your tea; Know the benefits & consumption methods

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Add THIS miracle salt in your tea; Know the benefits

Benefits of adding salt to tea: The mere mention of drinking tea after adding salt can irritate some tea enthusiasts. But don't become irritated; instead, be patient and think about your health. Yes, you may be surprised to know that when you drink black salt mixed with certain types of tea, it increases the metabolic rate of the stomach and protects against many problems by increasing immunity. So, let us find out which tea you have to mix this salt with.

Black salt in tea:

1. Mix black salt in green tea

By drinking black salt mixed with green tea, you can also boost its digestive properties and antioxidants. Yes, if you are doing weight loss, then drinking black salt mixed with green tea can reduce many of your stomach problems, like indigestion, acidity, and indigestion.

2. Mix black salt in lemon tea

Mixing black salt in lemon tea and drinking it can remove the problem of constipation. This tea increases the metabolic rate of the stomach and then accelerates the speed of bowel movements. With this, whatever you eat starts getting digested quickly, and the bowel movement becomes faster. This clears the stomach and the body detoxes itself.

3. Mix black salt in black tea

Mixing black salt with black tea can work effectively for health. First, it can accelerate weight loss. Second, the special thing about black salt is that it promotes digestive enzymes in the stomach, due to which food is digested faster, fat is reduced, and it helps reduce obesity.

