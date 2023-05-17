Sara Ali Khan dazzles in black in her second Cannes Film Festival 2023 appearance | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Sara Ali Khan has already stunned her fans by walking the international red carpet of the Cannes International Film Festival, making her long-awaited Cannes debut. The Bollywood actress exuded elegance and grace as she proudly represented Indian culture on the global stage. Embracing her Indian roots, Sara shined in a gorgeous off-white lehenga during the inaugural ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Crafted by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the ethereal ensemble perfectly reflects her enchanting beauty, leaving everyone in awe of her captivating presence.

Now, new pictures of the actor from the opening night party are here. Sara chose a black strapless outfit with gold embellishment for the bash, she also carried a matching black purse. After Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony, the actor was photographed arriving for a party on Tuesday night. While some fans liked her outfit, and praised her for looking beautiful in both a lehenga, and later in a black party look, many were not too impressed with Sara's fashion choices.

While speaking to the shutterbugs present at the red carpet, on being asked upon how is she feeling, she says, "Nervous... I've always aspired to be here someday, amd I can't believe I'm here." Speaking about her look, Sara says, "It's traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianess. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. The mystery-thriller was released on 31 March 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. It received mixed reviews from critics. She is currently occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. The film will release theatrically on June 2, is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Also starring Sharib Hashmi, the romantic-comedy is directed by Laxman Utekar.

