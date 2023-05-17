Priyanka Chopra joins BLACKPINK Lisa and Zendaya in Venice; videos and photos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra joins BLACKPINK Lisa and Zendaya in Venice

Priyanka Chopra. BLACKPINK Lisa, Zendaya, and Anne Hathway broke the internet with their glamorous looks as the divas attended a special BVLGARI event. While the Indian beauty rocked a gorgeous dark red cut-out dress, Lisa of Kpop band BLACKPINK stole the show in a black outfit. All of them looked like a million dollars and fans expressed their appreciation in a number of posts. The viral photos and videos featured Priyanka Zendaya and Anne Hathway greeting each other and also having a laugh as they sat together.

Another photo shows BLACKPINK Lisa, Priyanka Chopra, and Anne Hathway posing together for photos. For the event, Zendaya also chose a black off-shoulder outfit while Anne Hathway impressed with her golden and white look. All these beauties are global ambassadors and were seen wearing Bulgari Diamonds.

Check out the photos here-

Reacting to the photos and videos of Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, BLACKPINK Lisa and Anne Hathway, a user wrote, "Too much beauty in a single frame." Another commented, "They are not just beautiful but so talented in their own work. Love them a lot." A third user said, "Queens of the masses.... too much hotness together."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been in the news after she made an appearance on Alexandra Cooper's podcast. Earlier, the podcast host had trolled PeeCee and called her a 'lesbian'. She even said that she is disgusted by the actress and her relationship with Nick Jonas. However, two years later Priyanka appeared on her show which did not go down well with fans. Here's how they reacted.

