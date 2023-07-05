5 easy mango recipes to savour the sweetness of the delectable fruit this monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Quick and easy mango recipes to try this monsoon.

It’s that time of the year when the sweet, juicy, and delicious mangoes are on their way out. Mangoes are generally linked with the summer season; however, it's never too late, this late season is also the perfect time to savour the sweetness of these succulent fruits and indulge in delicious recipes. Mangoes are an incredible source of vitamins A, C, and B6, as well as dietary fibre. This makes them a great snack or addition to any meal. Here are 5 quick and easy mango recipes you can make to enjoy the sweetness of this delectable fruit.

Mango Salsa

This simple and versatile dish can be eaten on its own or served with chips or tacos. All you need is a few ripe mangoes, some finely chopped onions, jalapenos, garlic, and cilantro. Simply mix all the ingredients together and enjoy this delicious snack.

Mango Smoothie

This is a great way to start your day or provide a mid-afternoon snack. All you need to do is blend some ripe mangoes with yogurt, honey, and some ice cubes to create a nutritious and delicious smoothie.

Mango Curry

If you are looking for something more substantial, why not try a Mango Curry? This curry is not only flavorful but also incredibly nutritious. Mix cooked mango pieces with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger paste, and spices such as garam masala, turmeric powder, cumin powder, pepper powder, and coriander powder. Cook until the flavors blend together and enjoy this delicious dish with some steamed rice or naan bread.

Mango Salad

A Mango Salad is another great way to savor the sweetness of this fruit. Mix together some diced mangoes with some diced cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, and chopped herbs such as mint or cilantro. Add some lemon juice and salt to taste and serve as an accompaniment to your main course or as a light lunch.

Mango Cheesecake

Finally, why not indulge in one of the most popular desserts – Mango Cheesecake? All you need is some cream cheese, mango puree, sugar, eggs, ginger powder, and biscuit crumbs. Mix the ingredients together and bake for 30 minutes at 375°F (190°C). Let it cool before serving and enjoy the delicious sweetness of this classic dessert.

