5 benefits of adding sesame seeds to your winter diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of adding sesame seeds to your winter diet.

It's critical to make sure we are providing our bodies with the right nutrients to be healthy throughout the winter as the temperature drops and the days get shorter. Including sesame seeds in our diet is one method to do this. Because of the many health advantages these little but powerful seeds offer, many cultures have been using them for generations. In this article, we will discuss five benefits of adding sesame seeds to your winter diet.

Boosts Immunity

These seeds are a great source of zinc, which plays a crucial role in maintaining a strong immune system.

Rich in Nutrients

Sesame seeds may be small, but they are packed with essential nutrients that are beneficial for our overall health. They are a good source of protein, healthy fats, and dietary fibre, making them an excellent addition to any diet.

Promotes Heart Health

Sesame seeds contain two heart-healthy compounds – sesamin and sesamolin. These compounds have been linked to reducing cholesterol levels, which can help prevent heart disease.

Helps with Digestion

Sesame seeds are a good source of dietary fibre, which plays a crucial role in keeping our digestive system running smoothly. The fibre in these seeds adds bulk to our stools, making it easier for them to pass through our digestive tract.

Provides Warmth and Nourishment

These tiny seeds are nutrient-dense and contain healthy fats that provide warmth and nourishment to our bodies.

Ways to Incorporate Sesame Seeds into Your Diet

Toasted Sesame Seeds: Toasting sesame seeds brings out their nutty flavour and makes them more crunchy, making them a perfect topping for salads, soups, or stir-fries.

Sesame Seed Butter: Similar to peanut butter, sesame seed butter, also known as tahini, is a delicious and nutritious spread that can be used in sandwiches or as a dip for vegetables.

Sesame Seed Oil: This flavourful oil is commonly used in Asian cuisine and can add a delicious nutty taste to your dishes. Use it for stir-frying vegetables or as a salad dressing.

Sesame Seed Seasoning: You can create your own seasoning mix by combining sesame seeds with other spices such as garlic, ginger, and chilli powder.

ALSO READ: 5 ways sipping Herbal teas can help you manage your weight

Read More Lifestyle News