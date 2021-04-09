Image Source : PR FETCHED Gur Rasgulla to dahi ke sholey: Savour the divine taste of Sattvic food

Let’s begin this food review by understanding what is Sattvic food. The word sattvic means “pure essence,” and thus, sattvic foods are believed to be pure and balanced, that follow the feelings of calmness, happiness, and peace and clarity. Sattvic diet is a high fiber, low fat vegetarian diet followed by many health enthusiasts and increasingly popular among Yoga fraternity. Now there are so many restaurants offering pure vegetarian food but Sattvic? Very few and on top of that Sattvic food that’s also amazingly tasty? Rarely. We found one such rare restaurant called Annakoot – God’s Own Cuisine, the name itself rings in a pious tone and why not when it is associated with the very famous ISKCON Bangalore devotees.



The elaborate menu has another part that also includes fresh and artisanal Sweets, Namkeen and FMCG items. The sweets are made of pure desi ghee. Sweets from Annakoot are ideally prepared with the intention that they will be offered as 'prasadam' to devotees. Therefore, it is all made of pure and natural ingredients, keeping the sentiments of devotees in mind. If you happen to visit them, make sure to have Annakoot special sweet – it is a delectable fusion of roasted dry fruits in a caramel base. Gur Rasgulla is another heaven in a cup.

Coming to food, with the concept of no onion, no garlic, and no mushroom, the food not just appeals to vegetarians, it is equally satisfying for the people who relish non-vegetarian food. The reason is the passion by which it is prepared. It does not use egg in its bakery products either. It is difficult to imagine decently tasting food without onion or garlic. But surprised you will be when you get mouth-watering flavours in dal makhni and paneer without the usual ingredients.Be it Chinese fare, Spring rolls, dahi ke sholey or pizza… yes, you heard right, pizza that can give the usual outlets a run for their money, is served hot and fresh with cheese dipping right out of the serving tray.Best part is that all the recipes are carefully crafted by the dedicated chefs of ISKCON Bangalore. After a thorough research on pure vegetarian and ‘sattvic’ recipes for more than 25-years, they extended their knowledge to Annakoot and what a delight it has been to savour the pure and divine dishes in a beautiful and inviting ambience.