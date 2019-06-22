Black Coffee and Black Tea: Know how to make these weight loss drinks

Know how to make black coffee

There's no better way to kick-start your day than a healthy drink. As most of us are struggling with weight loss, especially belly fat, it is best to have black coffee or black tea in the morning. All of us are either addicted to coffee or tea. We feel sleepy until and unless one of the drinks goes into our system in the morning. It instantly energizes us. Both these drink are perfect for weight loss and are calorie-free packed with antioxidants if you take it without sugar. However, there is a vast difference in caffeine between a cup of strong coffee and tea. While coffee has 100-300 mg of it, a cup of tea has just 20-60 mg of caffeine. For unversed, caffeine slightly stimulates metabolism, thus helping in burning off more calories.

HOW TO MAKE BLACK TEA?

Tea is the much-loved elixir among Indians but do you know milk reduces the nutritional value of tea? Whether it is green tea, white tea or oolong tea, all come from the same plant, Camellia Sinesis. What makes them different is the level of processing and oxidization. Black tea is the most oxidised and processed. For uninitiated, it is the sun-drying process that adds a distinctive colour and flavour. Here's how you can make black tea like a pro.

Take water in a saucepan, add sugar if you want (skip it if you are trying to lose weight)

Boil for two minutes and stir it occasionally. Add tea leaves and boil on medium flame for around four minutes.

To make a strong black tea, use more tea leaves.

Avoid using distilled water for tea.

HOW TO MAKE BLACK COFFEE?

Black coffee has innumerable health benefits. Though it is rich in antioxidants and minerals, it has caffeine as well. Hence, it should be consumed wisely. However, you can have 2 cups of black coffee a day. Black coffee improves memory and performance during the workout, also it benefits the liver and reduces stress. Here's how to make black coffee.

Boil a cup of water

Add a teaspoon of coffee powder, avoid sugar or honey

Boil for 5 minutes

Now strain the drink and have it after it cools a bit.