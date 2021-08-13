Follow us on Image Source : INSTA 75th Independence Day: Tricolour biryani to Tiranga dhokla, feast on these 5 palatable dishes

75th Independence Day is round the corner and this is the reason why our heart is filled with the feeling of patriotism. Year after year, the day is celebrated with great pomp and show. However, there are people who consider it a mere holiday and like to rest on this day by watching on some movies and TV shows. If you or your family members are one of them, then you can indulge yourself in experimenting with some Indian food items and prepare easy-peasy tricolour dishes. These are popular and the recipes of the same are available online. Seems like a great plan, right? Do not sit idle and start collecting all the items needed for these special palatable menus.

As India celebrate its day of independence and food being an integral part of our country, add a pinch of patriotism in your food too!

1. Paneer Tikka

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tricolour Paneer Tikka

To celebrate freedom with food, try Paneer Tikka on Independence Day for two prominent reasons. One, to see beautiful colours on your plate and two, to have flavourful meal for the day.

2. Tricolour sandwich

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tiranga sandwich

This is probably the easiest recipes which includes mere carrots and capsicums apart from bread.

3. Tricolour Biryani

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tricolour biryani

Who doesn't love biryani? It is something which Indians love to eat so why not add a patriotic fervour to the dish? Many restaurants also use saffron and green colour in their rice puddings as well.

4. Tiranga Dhokla

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tiranga Dhokla

Dhokla is one of the favourite snacks of many Indians. But on Independence day, you can find this snack in three colours adding lot more fun to your tasteful experience.

5. Tricoloured Desserts

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tiranga desserts

Any festival is incomplete with a sweet dish. So, to celebrate the sweetness of independence on August 15, you can try tricoloured desserts mainly Barfi, Ghewar and Raj Bhog.