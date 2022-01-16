Top 5 Luxury Brands selling the Best Long Coats in India

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Long Coat

Winter fashion is all about layering a little extra to oomph up the look. And what's better than adding a little style with the blend of luxury?

Today, when we speak of fashion and styling, the millennials know exactly what they want, and where they need to head-on to get that perfect choice to complement their winter look. And brands are playing a vital role for those who have a little extra to add up in the wardrobe by spending a little more to get an out-of-the-crowd look for the season this year.

Though the restriction are binding people to be indoors and celebrate their life in secured way, but there are ways by which people are able to get their luxury at home. Many luxury brands like Darveys, Tata Cliq Luxury and more are enabling people to buy luxury at a discounted price and door-to-door service, despite of the restrictions and lockdown.

So if you are still looking for few of the options from luxury brands to style you up this winter, here is a list to look upon to.

Doce & Gabbana: Grey 3 Piece Long Blazer Suit

Image Source : DARVEYSDolce & Gabbana

Priced at INR 2,25,000 on Darveys.com, Doce & Gabbana’s 3 piece long blazer suit has been crafted from wool by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring peaked lapels, long sleeves, button detail at cuffs, besom chest pocket, 6 button vest closure with adjustable back strap and zip fly with button closure in pant and two pockets.Indeed, a great pick for those who prefer a blend of semi-formal to formal look.

LOVE MOSCHINO- Red Button Rich Coat

Image Source : DARVEYS Love Mochino

Priced at INR 45,000 on Darveys.com, Love Moschino’s red button rich coat is made up of wool/polyamide material. The bright red coat features long sleeves, button rich, classic collar, two decorative pockets with flap and logo details on the back. The bright red gives the coat a very premium look and is a great choice for an evening outing or party.

COACH- Brown Quilted Long Trench Coat

Image Source : DARVEYS Coach

Priced at INR 75000 on darveys.com, the luxury brand named Coach has a brown quilted long trench coat which looks just as perfect as it may seem. Classic looking coat has been crafted in cotton/polyester material, featuring button closure, slit pockets, long sleeves and self-tie-belt. What could be a better match to a classic looking coat which is premium in quality and make you feel and look out of the crowd.

Polo Ralph Lauren- Black Pleated Dress

Image Source : THE COLLECTIVE Ralph Lauren

Priced at INR 66690 on thecollective.in, Ralph Lauren does not need any introduction if you are a fan for luxury. The brand has a beautiful Black Pleasted Dress (looks just like the bled of a long coat and dress) has the chicness which has been accented with a ruffled neck, long-sleeved dress exhibits a pleated texture and lace trim at the centre of the yoke for a graceful appeal. Complement this dress with matching heels and danglers to complete your evening look.

GANT- Navy Regular Fit Overcoat

Image Source : TATA CLIQ LUXURY GANT

Priced at INR 31,498 on tata cliq luxury, the GANT overcoat has been crafted in an Italian super quality fabric, this tweed coat is a luxurious everyday staple piece, featuring orange contrast details in cotton velvet. Cut in a slim fit that is designed to hit around the knee, this coat has branded gold shank buttons, a removable waist tab at the back, a high back slit, and jacquard lining.