Sonam Kapoor turns heads with stylish kaftan blouse and it costs whopping Rs 21,500

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor turns heads with a stylish kaftan blouse.

It goes without saying that Sonam Kapoor, the Bollywood actress, is renowned for her excellent sense of style and her ability to draw attention wherever she goes. And recently, the starlet did just that as she hosted legendary football player David Beckham at her home. But it wasn't just their presence together that caught the attention of onlookers, it was Sonam's stunning outfit that stole the show.

The actress opted for a stylish Paris kaftan blouse for the part, and needless to say, she looked absolutely gorgeous in it. The top featured intricate embroidery, giving it a luxurious and elegant touch. Paired with a gorgeous red saree and statement earrings, Sonam's outfit was the perfect blend of traditional and modern.

But what truly turned heads was the price tag of Sonam's kaftan blouse – a whopping Rs 21,500! While this may seem like a huge sum of money for a single garment, for Sonam, it was just another day in the life of a fashion icon.

Pictures serve as evidence. Sonam threw one of the most extravagant house parties ever, complete with gorgeous artwork, brass dinnerware, thousands of flowers, and more.

Sonam has always been known for her love for fashion and her ability to pull off even the most unconventional outfits with ease. She is often spotted wearing designer labels and high-end brands, making a statement with every appearance she makes. And while some may criticize her for her expensive taste in fashion, there is no denying that Sonam knows how to make a statement with her style.

In fact, Sonam has become somewhat of a fashion inspiration for many young women in India. Her bold and experimental fashion choices have encouraged many to step out of their comfort zone and try new and unique styles. And her hosting of David Beckham in this stunning kaftan blouse is just another example of how she continues to push boundaries and set trends in the fashion world.

Read More Lifestyle News