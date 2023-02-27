Radhika Merchant wears Banarsi lehnga for Isha Ambani's welcome party | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Radhika Merchant wears Banarsi lehnga for Isha Ambani's welcome party

For a special welcome party for Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal, the Ambani family has gathered once more. Radhika Merchant arrived at the party wearing a banarsi-green lehenga, fine jewellery, and a shimmering purse. The Ambanis were beaming in style as they posed for photos after arriving at the location. Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, Akash and his wife Shloka Mehta, and their child arrived together at the venue while Anant Ambani’s fiancée arrived later.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani matched in blue! The business tycoon chose a dark blue kurta, while his wife looked stunning in a blue lehenga with prints. In contrast to his wife Shloka, Akash was seen wearing a yellow suit. He was dressed in a traditional pista green outfit.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani had previously hosted a lavish welcome party at their home for their daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal when they arrived in Mumbai on December 24 with their new twin babies.

For the grand entrance of Isha, Anand, and their grandchildren Krishna and Aadiya, Mukesh and Nita had planned lavish festivities. Along with setting up the children's rooms with rotating beds and automatic roofs, the grandparents also had special BMW infant car seats made for the new arrivals. In addition, the family invited priests from temples around India to participate in ceremonies and offerings at their home on December 25 while they prayed.

