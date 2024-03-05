Radhika Merchant's custom-made lehenga saree for Hastakshar ceremony is a 'poetic note to Indian heritage'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Radhika Merchant's attire for the 'Hastakshar' ceremony.

Radhika Merchant, the stunning daughter-in-law of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, is known for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She never fails to make heads turn with her elegant and graceful appearance at events and functions. Recently, at her and Anant Ambani's Hastakshar ceremony, she stole the show with her custom-made lehenga saree. The beautiful custom-made ensemble by Tarun Tahiliani perfectly blended traditional and modern elements, representing a poetic ode to Indian heritage.

The Hastakshar ceremony is a traditional ritual in Indian weddings where the bride and groom exchange letters written to each other before their wedding day. It is considered a very promising and emotional event, as it symbolises the beginning of a new journey for the couple.

Images of Radhika Merchant's bespoke couture lehenga saree from the Hastakshar ceremony were designed by Tarun Tahiliani, who said that the bride was a pleasure to work with. In his Instagram post's description, he also revealed the processes involved in creating the bride-to-be's pre-draped appearance. Upon meeting Radhika, the designer claimed to have been enthralled with her 'impeccable taste' right away. With its sartorial temple complex resemblance, the lehenga saree complemented Radhika's grace and the idea of the 'valley of the gods'. The attire was further embellished with 'finely embroidered domes and structures in the gentle tones of peaches, corals, and sunset colours'.

The designer also added a “poetic ode to Indian heritage, as the pre-draped lehenga saree unfolds a tapestry of hand-painted miniature artistry, intricately woven with the delicate finesse of kasheedakari craftsmanship in opulent shades of silver and rose gold.”

The designer added, "The ethereal ensemble is further elevated by a blouse adorned with an exquisite dance of jaali and resham work, embodying timeless elegance. A hand-painted dupatta delicately drapes around her, narrating a story of tradition and modernity seamlessly intertwining. Completing the regal look is a panelled, scalloped rose gold tissue veil that gracefully envelopes her, casting an aura of sophistication and allure."

Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's sister, dressed Radhika in this specially designed outfit. Dolly Jain, a beloved of celebrities, draped the attire in the meantime. Finally, Radhika accessorised her Hastakshar ceremony ensemble with a diamond choker necklace, jhumkis, mang tika, haath phool, rings, minimal glitz, and centre-parted half-up, half-down tresses.

Radhika Merchant's lehenga saree is not just a fashion statement but also a symbol of pride in our cultural heritage. It encourages us to celebrate our roots and embrace our traditional attire with pride. It also serves as a reminder that traditional Indian clothing and techniques are not just limited to weddings and special occasions, but can also be incorporated into our daily wardrobe.

