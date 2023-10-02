Paris Fashion Week: Navya Naveli Nanda makes stylish debut, Aishwarya Rai shines in golden gown

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Navya Naveli Nanda made a stylish debut and Aishwarya Rai looks gorgeous at Paris Fashion Week.

The streets of Paris are abuzz with excitement as the city hosts the annual Paris Fashion Week. This year, the event is bigger and better than ever, with some of the world’s biggest names in fashion making their appearance.

The highlight of the event was Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, making her fashionable debut at L'Oreal Paris Show. She wore a stunning off-shoulder ruffled full-sleeve red dress paired with a pair of gorgeous black peep-toe heels. She looked absolutely stunning and all eyes were on her as she walked the runway.

Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan posted a video of her daughter walking at the ramp. While sharing the same, Shweta wrote, “Little miss L’Oréal.”

Another star of the Paris Fashion Week was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who made a striking appearance in a beautiful golden gown. Her look was complete with a subtle smokey eye look. She wore the outfit with golden high heels, statement rings and earrings. Aishwarya looked absolutely regal as she walked the ramp and exuded poise and grace.

The Paris Fashion Week is also home to many other stunning looks. Models sashayed down the ramp in intricate garments and opulent accessories. From glittering gowns to bold fashion statements, the fashion show has something for everyone.

Overall, the Paris Fashion Week is a huge success and fashion lovers worldwide are witnessing some of the best designs this year. The event has been made even more special by Navya Naveli Nanda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stylish appearances. Their looks were definitely some of the event's highlights and were much appreciated by fashion aficionados worldwide.

