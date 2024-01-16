Louis Vuitton's newly launched 'Sandwich Bag' price will shock you | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Louis Vuitton's new 'Sandwich Bag' is pricey.

Louis Vuitton, one of the leading luxury fashion brands, has recently launched a new product that has taken the fashion world by storm - the Sandwich Bag. This unique bag has caused quite a buzz, not just because of its quirky name, but also because of its shockingly high price. Yes, you read that right, the price of this bag is enough to make your jaw drop. So, let's delve into the details of this new launch and find out what makes it so special.

First things first, let's talk about the design of this bag. The Sandwich Bag is a large clutch bag with a paperbag-inspired shape. It is made of high-quality leather. The overall design is minimalistic yet eye-catching, with the iconic Louis Vuitton logo embossed on the front.

Now, let's address the elephant in the room - the price. The Sandwich Bag is priced at a whopping INR 2,80,000. Yes, you heard that right. This may seem outrageous for a clutch bag, but let's not forget that we are talking about Louis Vuitton here. The brand is known for its luxurious and high-end products, and this bag is no exception.

Image Source : LOUIS VUITTON WEBSITELouis Vuitton's newly launched 'Sandwich Bag'.

So, what makes this bag so expensive? Apart from the obvious factor of it being a luxury brand, there are a few other reasons why the price of the Sandwich Bag is so high. Firstly, it is made of premium quality leather that is sourced ethically and sustainably. The brand takes great pride in using only the finest materials for its products, which also adds to their high cost.

Secondly, the craftsmanship that goes into making this bag is top-notch. This exclusive bag has been designed by the Men's Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams. The bag was released for sale on January 4.