Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI to kickstart soon, here's what to expect from the upcoming event in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : LFW INSTAGRAM Check all the highlights of the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI.

The wait is finally over! The Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI is right around the corner and it’s sure to be an exciting event. Not only is it the biggest fashion event of the year, but it’s also a great opportunity to network and gain insights into the fashion industry. The event is going to take place in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from October 11 to 15, 2023.

According to the Indian Express report, top designers like Amit Aggarwal, Tarun Tahiliani, Anju Modi and Gauri & Nainika are going to showcase their latest collections at the prestigious fashion week.

An offsite show, featuring the latest theme “Lakme’s Glitterati Collection,” in collaboration with Lakmé, FDCI, and Reliance Brands will take place at the grand opening of the fashion event.

Elated about the upcoming event, Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, said, “We are thrilled to make our return to New Delhi for this season’s Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. As we continue to strengthen the platform, which serves as a showcase for the finest design talent in the industry, we are also upbeat about always elevating the business of fashion. Our goal is to support both young and established designers, fostering an environment that encourages innovation and creativity. And with this edition, we wish to captivate and inspire stakeholders from across the industry.”

The event will provide a national platform to young designers from across the country. From showcasing textile stories, and sustainable fashion to paying homage to the grace and strength of women, the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI is sure to be an exciting event and one that no fashion enthusiast should miss out on.

If you are looking forward to attending, here are some of the things you can expect:

A Showcase of Cutting-Edge Fashion:

At the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, you can expect to see some of the best and most creative fashion designs from all over India. Designers from across the country will be presenting their latest collections on the runway, giving you an up-close look into the future of fashion. From avant-garde fashion to traditional Indian wear, there will be something for everyone to admire. On October 10, the event will begin with the Lakmé Glitterati show while on October 15, the event will end with the House of Lakmé Grand Finale show.

Networking Opportunities:

The event will also provide plenty of networking opportunities with some of the biggest names in fashion. Attendees will have the chance to connect with like-minded individuals and exchange ideas and resources that can help them further their careers in fashion. To present seamless fashion, renowned brands will join hands with famous designers.

Expert Panel Discussions:

Throughout the event, attendees will get to listen to a variety of expert panel discussions. These will include talks on fashion trends, industry insights, and more from leading industry experts. This is a great opportunity to gain valuable insights into the world of fashion and get inspired by new ideas.

High-Profile Guests:

The event will also be attended by some of the biggest names in fashion. From celebrity designers to top models, you can expect to rub shoulders with some of the biggest players in the industry. This is a great way to get your name out there and meet potential collaborators and employers.

Shopping Opportunities:

In addition to seeing some of the latest fashion trends, attendees can shop for their favourite pieces at the event. Designers will be offering their collections at discounted prices, giving you a chance to grab some amazing deals. There will also be plenty of accessories and other items to choose from.

From experiencing cutting-edge fashion designs to networking with industry experts, there’s something for everyone at this amazing event. So don’t miss out and get your pass today!

Read More Lifestyle News