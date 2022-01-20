Deepika Padukone's red hot dress with plunging neckline catches eyes at Gehraiyaan trailer launch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LYLIA Deepika Padukone's cleavage-revealing red dress catches eyes at Gehraiyaan trailer launch

Deepika Padukone was all set to wow fans with her fashionista moment at the virtual event of Gehraiyaan. The makers revealed the trailer of the upcoming relationship drama but all eyes were on Deepika's risqué outfit, which went perfectly well with her shoulder-length hair, styled as waves, and glam make up.

Netizens could not keep calm as Deepika's pics from the virtual event of Gehraiyaan surfaced online. Deepika is known to carry off the most splendid costumes with grace and this halter neck outfit in leather from Milo Maria was one of those times when she slayed the hearts.

Gehraiyaan first trailer, which was launched on Thursday, offers a look at the complicated and chaotic lives of four characters, played by Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

Deepika said she always wanted to work with Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra in a film. "I remember Shakun messaging me and saying I have this film I was in London shooting for '83' and he came down. Shakun was most certainly on my list. My husband keeps saying Shakun and I would make an amazing film," the 83 actress shared.

"Gehraiyaan is a brave film. We share a relationship of honesty and trust and we have promised to each other that it is how it is going to be. Also that is the reason why we were able to make such a brave film because he had trust in me and I had faith in him. I don’t think I ever doubted his sensibility," she added while speaking at the trailer launch event.

(With PTI inputs)