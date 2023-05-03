Confused about which lehenga to buy for your wedding? Celebrity stylist Faiza Aman Khan shares tips

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Confused about which lehenga to buy for your wedding?

Wedding season is usually the biggest celebration for the ladies' gang where they follow the latest fashion trends and dress up to look stylish. Lehenga is the most preferred attire for women at the time of a wedding. These days during the wedding season, there is a wide variety of lehengas available. Now, as compared to a while ago, new fashion trends have arrived. If you are planning to buy a new lehenga for your wedding, celebrity stylist Faiza Aman Khan shares tips:

1. Sleek lehenga:

A sleek lehenga is a long, soft, and smooth stiletto or Bangalori-style garment. It's comfortable to wear for hours at a stretch and can be worn for a variety of occasions. Its designs are taken from different styles, patterns, and embroideries, making it organised, traditional, or exotic. Many color options are also available in it, which gives it a modern touch. Nowadays, sleek lehengas are an attractive choice for Indian women and they love to wear them for various occasions. Generally, lehengas of the typical Rajasthani or Lucknowi look are preferred.

2. Nude Colour Lehenga:

Nude coloured lehengas are becoming very popular nowadays. Their biggest feature is that they look good on people of all skin tones. In these lehengas, a wonderful work of Jarveli and Kamdani made of metal can be seen. Net, velvet, silk, or cotton fabric can be used in some of these lehengas.

3. Sari Look Lahenga

Both saree and lehenga are favorite wear for Indian women. But if you are an ardent shopaholic who is confused between the two, then saree-look lehengas can be a great option. These are long like a saree and can be worn in one go. These are suitable for most Indian rituals and festivals. There are many options available in these as well. Like- Lehenga skirt, Anarkali lehenga etc. These can be chosen according to the special occasion for which you are going to wear them. If you want a very royal look in your wedding season, then you can choose a regal saree look lehenga. The fabrics used in these lehengas consist of regal, silk, and brocade fabric.

4. Bollywood Style Lehengas

Bollywood-style lehengas are worn a lot these days. Various brands and shopping sites have increased the choices a lot. These lehengas are made from silk, chiffon, gauze, cotton, and different types of cotton weaves. Apart from the excellent designs, various types of cuts make them different from other lehengas. These lehengas are complemented by exotic designs, gaudy colors, and jewelry worn at Indian traditional weddings and festivals.

Keeping all the suggestions in mind, the lehenga should be chosen according to the body shape. Smaller lehengas can be used for small events like sangeet ceremony or roka ceremony and bigger lehengas can be used for big weddings or receptions. It's also important to choose the right accessories with the lehenga. Traditional Jewellery like a Nath or matha patti can make your lehenga more attractive. In addition, you can use shoes, handbags, hair accessories, and gold or silver Jewellery

Read More Lifestyle News