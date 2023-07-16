Bawaal star Janhvi Kapoor dons green chiffon saree; 5 times when the actress impressed with her saree look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor in green chiffon saree at the trailer launch of Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen next alongside Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, was recently spotted at the trailer launch of the film. At the event, she was seen donning a green-coloured chiffon saree with a matching blue-coloured blouse. She is often seen wearing sarees during her public appearances but what caught everyone's attention was that it was the same combination of saree and blouse, she wore in one of the songs,Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, from the upcoming Bawaal. But this is not the first time, the 26-year-old actress impressed fans with her beautiful saree looks.

Check out a few of her saree looks from the past:

About her movie Bawaal

The movie revolves around the lead pair Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor where the former plays a small-town history teacher who aspires to rise his social status in society. After their marriage, the duo goes on a honeymoon in Europe and their lives witness a troublesome change after they learn about World War 2. The movie is an OTT exclusive release and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the romantic drama flick is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under their banners, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Earthsky Pictures.

Janvhi Kapoor upcoming projects

Apart from Bawaal, the actress also has a few more films in her kitty. Mr and Mrs Mahi is one of her much-anticipated projects. It will feature Rajkummar Rao and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. She also has a Telugu film Devara (previously tentatively titled NTR30) featuring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.

The next one is Ulajh, also starring Gulshan Devaiah and Meiyang Changin key roles.

