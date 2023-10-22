7 winter essentials every woman needs to have in her closet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Deepika Padukone was spotted in this trendy winter outfit at the Mumbai Airport

Winter has knocked on our doors and now the biggest question for the next three months will be, 'What to wear?' Clothing options change in this season. In winter, one has to stay safe from the cold along with looking stylish. Women going from college to the office want to look attractive with comfortable clothes. However, to protect yourself from the cold winds, you have to wear some clothes so that you can also look fashionable in winter. No matter how many expensive designer clothes you wear, wearing a blazer, jacket, or cardigan over them hides the look of the clothes. If you want the best look in the office in winter then follow these winter fashion tips.

Long overcoat

If you go to the office wearing a saree or kurta set, you can wear a long overcoat with your traditional Indian attire. This kind of dressing style will make your office look more impressive.

Short blazer

Apart from an overcoat, you can carry a short blazer in Indian attire. Matching a blazer with a saree gives a modern touch. This type of outfit will protect you from cold in winter and will also give you an attractive look.

Woolen sweater

You can wear a woolen sweater to look comfortable, and simple but effective from college to the office. If you have to work sitting in the office the whole day, then carry this type of booty sweater with jeans or pants. If you want, you can also wear a cardigan.



Pant Suits

If you like to wear formal clothes in the office then style yourself with a pantsuit. Nowadays, matching pants with a blazer is in trend. You can wear a blazer with suit pants or jeans and pair it with heels or sneakers.

Long Scarf

One often needs accessories and scarves, stoles to complete a look. And in winter the most handy and comfortable choice is a long scarf. A woolen or long scarf goes with Indian and Western outfits and also saves you from feeling cold.

Denim Jacket

Denim jackets are another most picked outfit in the winter. It not only provides the desired protection from cold wins but also looks fashionable.

Puffer Jacket

In the season of intense cold people who live in cold places should have a puffer jacket in their wardrobe. Try to pair the jacket with pastel colors inner.

