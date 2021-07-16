Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu roped as new face of eyewear brand

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Vogue Eyewear as it launched the #LetsVogue campaign in India. It portrays Taapsee donning the latest eyewear collection that offers a mix of fresh, playful, chic, and avant-garde styles; she is pictured in a series of relatable situations, emotions, and conversations that the contemporary woman holds with herself while she goes about her day.

Taapsee says: "I am delighted to be partnering with Vogue Eyewear and become their India face of the #LetsVogue campaign. My personal style preferences completely resonate with the playful, chic and fashionable essence of the brand, and I believe that is a very seamless connect that we have.

She adds: "Vogue Eyewear speaks to the young and vivacious women, who like to keep it real and believe in their inner selves. For all those who know me well, are aware that when it comes to fashion, I always prefer a style that is original and relatable. And that very naturally makes me a Vogue Eyewear Woman."

Gunjan Saigal, Brand Business Head, Vogue Eyewear, says: "Taapsee Pannu truly exemplifies the free-spirited Vogue Eyewear woman with her impeccable blend of beauty and essence. She is a real woman who embodies every ethos that the brand represents, making her the best suited Indian Influencer Face to represent our narrative. We are very excited to have her onboard and looking forward to a promising collaboration".