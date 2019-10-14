Aishwarya Rai channels inner 'Maleficient' at the trailer launch of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday attended the trailer launch of Disney’s upcoming movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The movie originally stars Angelina Jolie in the lead, and Aishwarya has lent her voice to the Hindi version of the character.

Donning head to toe black, Aishwarya's face was a sight to behold, as always. But we feel she could've done a lot better with her outfit. She wore a black jacket with embroidery in the same colour, paired with a printed top and black pants. Louboutin peep-toe heels were the choice of shoes.

Starting with the shoes, we believe a simple pair of strappy black heels would've been a better choice. The fit of the pants is a no-no and the oversized jacket doesn't do much for the look either. The inside top is having a party of its own, separately.

Talking about the make-up, her hair looks beautiful as does her face. The understated makeup brings out her natural beauty.

On the work front, talking about the experience of dubbing for Maleficent in Hindi, Aishwarya said, "When you're the actor, you work with the director on sets and know where and how you want to play a character. When you go to do dubbing, you decide the way you want to essay a particular scene because you had enacted it. But this time I was going to do a voice-over for a role enacted by another actor and then we were changing the language... It was a collaborative effort on arriving at how to say those lines."

Check out the pics here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the press event for the trailer launch of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Aishwarya talking to the press about lending her voice to the iconic character.

The sequel, which releases on October 18, 2019, will pick up a few years post where the original 2014 movie ended.