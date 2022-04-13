Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Baisakhi 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook statuses

Happy Baisakhi 2022: Counted as one of the most popular festivals of the Sikhs, Baisakhi is also known as Vaisakhi or Vasakhi in different parts of the country. It is celebrated every year on the 13th or 14th of April in Punjab and Haryana. Celebrated with much fervour, the festival marks the beginning of the new year. It is a harvest festival since Rabi crops are collected. People on this day prepare festive cuisines and carry out processions, satsang and nagar kirtan. Everyone visits the Gurudwara and offers prayer to the Almighty. Apart from this, Baisakhi also marks the foundation day of the Khalsa community. It is the day when the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh called a special assembly to ask people to lay down their lives for God. After that five people came forward who were later recognized as the 'Panj Pyaare.'

For those unversed, Khalsa happens to be the way of life and the followers of the same were given the surname 'Singh' who believe that all human beings are equal. They had to wear 5Ks all the time- kesh (unshorn hair and beard), kangha (comb), kada (steel bracelet), kachcha (cotton undergarment) and kirpan (sword).

Apart from this, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated in a number of different ways in different parts of India. It is said that Gautam Buddha attained Nirvana in Gaya, Bihar on Baisakhi. In Assam, people celebrate Bihu, in Tamil Nadu, it is known as Puthandu, in Kerala Vishu is celebrated on this day while Bengalis celebrate Pohela Boisakh.

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will now be celebrated with great pomp and show.

Baisakhi 2022 Quotes and Messages for Whatsapp and Facebook:

Remember, it a duty for every person in the world to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi 2022!

On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!

Bhangre paaea, Gidhe paaea Aao sare milke Baisakhi da tyohaar manaaea Tuhanu sareyan nu Baisakhi de tyohaar de lakh-lakh wadai hove ji.

Asi Apne Parivaar Walo tuhanu Sarya Nu Baisakhi di vadhai dene hai Rabb Mehar Kare.

May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds and shower you with love and happiness. My best wishes to you and your family on Baisakhi!

Baisakhi 2022 HD Images and Wallpapers:

