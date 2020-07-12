Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN/ABHISHEK Prayers for Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek at Mahakal temple in full swing after they test COVID-19 positive

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital due to coronavirus infection. On one hand, where everyone is keeping a constant eye on his health updates by doctors, his fans on the other hand are praying for their safety. Meanwhile, special prayers are being offered for the well being of the father-son duo in the famous Mahakal temple of Ujjain. The pandits of the Mahakal temple are worshipping Baba Mahakal, so that Big B and Abhishek get well soon.

Not only this, with the chanting of Lord Shiva, but Jalabhishek was also done in the temple. It is being said that for the long life of Big B, Mahamrityunjaya Mantra is being chanted in the temple. For those unversed, the chanting of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra is done only when a prayer is offered for someone's longevity. The mantra of Mahamrityunjaya is recited and special worship is done to protect the lives of people trapped under difficult circumstances, or whose life is in danger.

Madhya Pradesh: Special prayers being offered for the good health of Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan at a temple in Ujjain.



The same verse of Mahamrityunjaya is being enchanted in the temple of Mahakal. Apart from the temple, Amitabh's fans across the country are praying for the well being of both father and son. Rudrabhishek is also being held in Bhopal with Vedic hymns being said at the Durga temple for the health of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The 77-year-old actor tweeted on Saturday about his health and wrote, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

Soon followed Abhishek's tweet about him being infected with the virus. He tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Thereafter, antigen test reports of other members of the family — Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan — had come out as negative. The Bachchan bungalows, Jalsa, Prateeksha, and Janak, were sanitized by BMC on Sunday morning.

