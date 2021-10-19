Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SPBGRIM, _HENNA_MEHENDI Karwa Chauth 2021: Latest mehendi designs you should try on your hands this festival

The festival of Karwa Chauth will take place on October 24 this year. It is one of the most important festivals for Hindu women. Traditionally, on this day, married women observe a one-day fast for their husbands and pray for their good health and long life. They worship the moon. However, these days many unmarried women also observe fast and pray for their future husbands. Women make sure to dress their best on this day.

They do the Solah Shringar (16-embellishments) which includes putting flowers in the hair, Bindi, kajal, earrings, necklace, bangles, mehendi and many more things.

Applying Mehendi or Henna is one of the important customs that is followed by most women. There are several types of Mehendi styles that are available in the market these days. From Moroccan mehndi pattern, Arabic mehendi designs, Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, minimal designs, full designs to many more, the list is endless. To avoid the hassle of Henna, these days readymade Mehendi tattoos are also available online.

As you gear to celebrate the festival this year, we bring to you a list of the latest and most popular mehendi designs that you can apply on your hands and win your husband's heart.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIDAPATEL_MOTANI Karwa Chauth 2021: Latest mehendi designs you should try on your hands this festival

