Happy Independence Day 2019: Latest patriotic songs from Bollywood that will fill your heart with pride

Happy Independence Day 2019: Latest patriotic songs from Bollywood

Independence Day is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across India. It was on August 15, 1947 when our country gained freedom from the British rule. The day marks the sacrifices of our brave leaders and freedom fighters who gave away their everything for the sake of their countrymen. People celebrate Independence Day in their own way. While kids and teen hoist the tricolour in their schools and participate in parade, adults celebrate it a day ahead in their offices and colleges. However, any celebration is incomplete without songs. Hence, we bring to you a compilation of patriotic songs which will ignite patriotism and pride in you. Mark your 73rd Independence Day celebration with these latest patriotic songs given by Bollywood.

Ae Watan (Raazi, 2018)

Ae Watan celebrates the true spirit of patriotism — where one places one's motherland before anything, even oneself. Crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the composition exudes the spirit of unconditional love for one's country. In the movie too, we see how Alia's character Sehmat goes out of her way, often risking her life, to serve her country.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

The title track of the 2006 movie Rang De Basanti is one of the peppiest patriotic songs. Composed by music maestro AR Rahman and sung by Daler Mehandi and KS Chitra, the songs became an instant hit among youngsters. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra features Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and British actress Alice Patten.