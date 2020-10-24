Happy Dussehra 2020: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DINO_SANJAY Happy Dussehra 2020

Happy Dussehra 2020: The festive will come to an end with the celebration of Dussehra on October 25, Sunday. The festival is celebrated as a sign of victory of good over evil. According to the Ramayana, the day came into being after Lord Ram killed Ravan and freed wife Sita from abduction. The day is also called 'Vijayadashami.' The term 'Vijayadashami' is made up of two words 'Vijay' -- which means victory and 'Dashami' which means ten, indicating the victory of Lord Ram over the ten-headed Ravan. To celebrate this day, large effigies of Ravan, Meghanath and Kumbhakaran are burnt on open grounds.

While the nine-day long Navratri festival comes to an end with Dussehra, people start preparing for Diwali which comes 20 days after Vijayadashami. On the other hand, in the eastern and north-eastern parts of the country, this day is celebrated as the victory of Goddess Durga over the evil Mahishasur, this day also concludes the Durga Puja celebrations.

Here are the wishes you can send out to your family and friends, in case you are away from them on Dussehra.

Happy Dussehra 2020: Facebook & Whatsapp Messages, SMS, Best Wishes, Status

May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra! May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Happy Dussehra! Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness. Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness. It’s time to celebrate the victory of good over evil. A very happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones.

Happy Dussehra 2020: HD Images and Wallpapers

