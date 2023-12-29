Winter Skin Woes: 10 strategies to combat dry skin in cold weather

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Strategies to combat dry skin in cold weather.

Dry, flaky skin is a typical enemy that many people struggle with when the winter chill sets in. The decrease in temperature, along with the severe winds and lower humidity, can have a disastrous effect on the moisture balance of our skin. But worry not, according to Dr Saru Singh, Aesthetic Consultant and physician, there are ways to keep your skin shining during the harshest months and beat the winter blues.

Hydration is Key

Staying hydrated is one of the most important parts of winter skincare. Even while it could be tempting to overindulge in warm, cosy drinks, it's important to remember to drink enough water. Make sure you're getting enough water throughout the day since hydrated skin begins on the inside.

Gentle Cleansing

Being hydrated is one of the most important parts of winter skincare. Even while it might be tempting to overindulge in warm, cosy drinks, it's important to remember to drink enough water. Since hydrated skin originates from the inside, make sure you are consuming enough water throughout the day.

Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

Your skin needs extra nutrition during the winter. To build a barrier of defence from the severe weather, use a thick, emollient moisturizer. Seek for products with ceramides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, which help relieve dry skin and seal in moisture.

Exfoliate Wisely

Although excessive exfoliation might exacerbate dryness, it is necessary to remove dead skin cells from the skin. Choose a mild exfoliant that won't bother your skin, and limit your exfoliation to once or twice a week. This facilitates the unclogging of pores and improves the penetration of moisturizers.

Humidify Your Space

Your skin may become even more dry due to indoor heating systems' contribution to the air's dryness. Get a humidifier to bring some moisture into your living areas. When it comes to keeping skin from being too tight and dry, this small addition can help.

Protective Clothing

To protect your skin from chilly breezes, dress in layers while venturing outside in the cold. Recall to wear a scarf to shield your face from the icy weather. To keep your hands' sensitive skin from drying out, wearing gloves is also crucial.

Sunscreen Isn't Just for Summer

The sun in the winter can be just as harmful as the sun in the summer. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30, paying particular attention to exposed regions such as your hands and face. Because UV rays can still pass through clouds, wearing sunscreen is essential all year round.

Healthy Diet for Healthy Skin

Incorporate meals high in vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids to nourish your skin from the inside out. Nuts, fatty fish, avocados, fruits, and vegetables can all help to preserve the health and vibrancy of your skin.

Overnight Treatments

Think about adding treatments that you do overnight to your skincare regimen. To help your skin stay extra hydrated while you sleep, use a hydrating mask or nourishing night cream before bed.

Consult a Dermatologist

If your skin issues still exist even after you've followed a strict winter skincare regimen, it might be time to see a dermatologist. They may offer customized guidance and suggest skincare items based on your requirements.



With your skin well protected and prepared for the next icy days, you can confidently welcome winter!

