What is beauty sleep? Know how lack of sleep can affect your appearance

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how lack of sleep can affect your appearance.

Amidst our hectic everyday lives, many of us might overlook the most important aspect of our lives: Sleep. However, if we consider the repercussions of not getting enough sleep, we may discover that it can have a significant impact on our entire well-being. Did you know that persistent lack of sleep not only affects our physical health but may also have an impact on our appearance?

You may have heard of 'beauty sleep', but have you ever wondered what is behind this common phrase? In this article, we will help you discover the fascinating connection between sleep and our physical appearance.

The Science of ‘Beauty Sleep’

According to Dr YongChiat Wong, Group Scientist, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa, during sleep, our body undergoes multiple essential functions such as cell tissue renewal and release of important hormones.

If you are not getting quality rest, here's how your appearance may be affected:

Impact on skin condition: A study conducted with Korean women in their 40s found that skin hydration was gradually decreased with sleep deprivation and resulted in negative changes in wrinkles and skin elasticity.

Dull and lifeless-looking skin: Have you ever noticed that after a few restless nights, your skin appears lifeless and lacks a healthy glow? A sallow or dull skin appearance is attributable to the yellow components of skin tone, which increases with sleep deprivation.

Puffy eyes and dark circles: Many of us wake up with puffy eyes or dark circles after a sleepless night. Sleep deprivation can cause blood vessels under the eyes to dilate, resulting in a bluish tinge, and fluid to build, resulting in puffiness. Unwanted under-eye bags can make you look weary, older, and less vibrant.

Here are 4 things to do to help you get great Zzzs for a greater-looking you:

Stay away from blue light emitting devices: Steer clear of screens before bedtime, as the blue light they emit can diminish natural Melatonin levels responsible for sleep regulation. Instead, opt for activities like reading or listening to soothing music to unwind and prepare for sleep.

Try melatonin sleep aids: Melatonin sleep aids have gained support in India and worldwide. Incorporating melatonin supplements into one's routine helps support your nightly rest, which in turn contributes to your overall health. Melatonin, a naturally occurring body substance, plays a crucial role in regulating sleep-wake cycles. By providing a gentle nudge to this internal clock, melatonin-based supplements assist in falling asleep fast. Taking melatonin is a non-addictive nature, making melatonin a preferred choice for those seeking support for their sleep support without dependency or adverse side effects.

Observe when and what you eat: Some foods may keep you up at night. One such meal that can disrupt your sleep cycle is caffeine. Additionally, you may want to steer clear of alcoholic beverages, fatty foods, and spicy meals. It is best to eat in balance because overeating or undereating can keep you up at night. So, be mindful of when and what you eat.

Treat yourself to a relaxing bath: After comfortably warming up your body in the water, transitioning to a cooler bedroom will naturally encourage your body to fall asleep while maintaining a state of complete relaxation.

ALSO READ: Korean Skincare Unleashed: 5 Must-Try DIY Beauty Hacks for Glowing Skin

Read More Lifestyle News