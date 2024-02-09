Unlock flawless skin with expert's top skincare tips | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the expert's top skincare tips.

Doctor Geetika Mittal, a leading cosmetologist and skincare expert, recently shared her insights during an interview with India TV Digital on some of the most common skin concerns like psoriasis, eczema, pre-menstrual acne, etc. In addition to this, she also discussed the benefits of chemical peels and medi-facials in maintaining healthy and radiant skin. As someone who has been in the field of skincare for over a decade, her expertise and advice are highly sought after by many.

Let's dive into the conversation and learn from the expert herself about basic skincare, chemical peels, medical-facials and how to tackle pre-menstrual acne.

Basic Skincare for Dry and Sensitive Skin

According to Dr Geetika, basic skincare is the foundation of healthy and beautiful skin. It involves following a consistent routine of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. She emphasizes the importance of using products that are suitable for your skin type and avoiding harsh chemicals or excessive exfoliation (clean your skin with a cream-based cleanser, apply Hyaluronic acid serum followed with peptide or ceramide-based moisturizers).

Regular cleansing helps remove dirt, oil, and impurities from the skin's surface, while toning helps to balance the skin's pH levels. Moisturizing is essential for keeping the skin hydrated and nourished. She also advises incorporating sunscreen into your daily skincare routine, even on cloudy days. Exposure to harmful UV rays can cause premature ageing and increase the risk of major skin issues. So, it is crucial to protect your skin from sun damage.

Avoiding hot showers is important, using lukewarm water is advisable and keeping the shower time short for 2, to 3 minutes is best. One with dry or sensitive skin should use an oil-based face wash, and a cotton towel and should use a moisturizer on a semi-wet body. One must take care of their diet, and keep themselves hydrated. Choosing foods with natural oils in them like nuts, seeds, avocado, fish, etc. is advisable. Also, getting proper sleep at night is important

Chemical Peels

Chemical peels are a popular skincare treatment that can address various skin concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and uneven skin tone. Dr Geetika explains that chemical peels work by removing the top layer of dead skin cells, promoting cell turnover and revealing smoother and brighter skin. All the peels like lactic and glycolic are made of natural ingredients like sugarcane or milk but they are active forms of peels.

There are different types of chemical peels available, ranging from mild to deep, and the choice depends on your skin concerns and skin type. Mild peels can be done at home, while deep peels require professional expertise. It is essential to consult a dermatologist before undergoing any chemical peel treatment to determine the best type for your skin.

Medi-Facials

Medi-facials are a step above regular facials, as they use medical-grade products to address specific skin concerns. They involve a combination of exfoliation, extraction, and hydration techniques to improve the overall health and appearance of the skin.

The doctor recommends medi-facials as an excellent way to maintain healthy and glowing skin. They can be customized according to your skin type and concerns, making them suitable for everyone. If someone has skin issues like acne scars or pigmentation then the doctors suggest laser facials like carbon facials. However, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before opting for a medi-facial.

Treatment for Psoriasis and Eczema

She said for psoriasis and eczema, one should go for clinical treatment. Moreover, it is also essential to keep the overall skin hydrated to keep these skin issues at bay.

Longterm Glass Skin

According to the doctor, one must increase the usage of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Also, one must go for a blood test to check if there is any deficiency in the body and accordingly, they can change their diet. One must also avoid any kind of fad diet.

Pre-Menstrual Acne

One of the most common skin concerns faced by women is pre-menstrual acne. Dr Geetika explains that hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle can cause an increase in sebum production, leading to clogged pores and breakouts.

She said that doctors suggest a PCOD test to diagnose whether there's a cyst in the ovaries or not because it is related to painful pre-menstrual acne. One needs to keep their weight in check to avoid this condition before periods. Also, one can use spot correctors prescribed by doctors. She also recommends avoiding dairy and sugary foods during this time as they can exacerbate acne.

In addition to this, Dr Geetika highlights the importance of managing stress levels as it can also contribute to hormonal imbalances and acne flare-ups. She suggests incorporating relaxation techniques such as yoga or meditation into your daily routine to manage stress effectively.

Final Thoughts

As we wrap up our conversation with Dr Geetika Mittal, it is clear that following a basic skincare routine is crucial for maintaining healthy and radiant skin. Chemical peels and medications can be beneficial in addressing specific skin concerns, but it is essential to consult a dermatologist before undergoing any treatment.

