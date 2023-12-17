Try THESE remedies and easy tips to remove feet tanning at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Easy tips to remove feet tanning at home

Who doesn't like clean and tan-free feet? However, due to tanning, the legs start looking quite dark. This problem is more common in those people who leave the house wearing slippers. Many times, the impression of slippers becomes visible on the feet. Due to tanning, the exposed part of the legs becomes black and the covered part remains fair. There are many remedies to remove tanning from feet, which can be tried from time to time. If you try some home remedies before taking a bath, you can get rid of the problem of tanning immediately. So let us know what we can do to remove tanning from feet:

Apply these two things on your feet

It takes some time to remove tanning, so it is better that you protect your feet from it. For this, make sure to use sunscreen on your feet before going out. While cleaning your feet or after doing a pedicure, apply moisturizer cream. Actually, due to dry skin and dead skin, feet often appear black. In such a situation, it is better to keep applying moisturizer cream from time to time.

A simple way to do a pedicure

You don't need to arrange all the products to do a pedicure at home like in a parlor. There are some things present in the house with which pedicures can be done instantly. For this, take lukewarm to lukewarm water in a tub. Keep the amount of water a little more so that your feet are completely dipped. Now mix 2 to 3 spoons of lemon juice in it and add one to one and a half spoonful of shampoo. Keep your feet underwater for 5 minutes and then scrub around the ankles with the help of a soft brush. Slowly rub the skin on the upper feet with the brush.

Prepare spray water to remove tanning

Potato is used in many ways to enhance beauty. Very few people would know that its juice is also best for removing tanning. To remove tanning from feet, extract potato juice and mix lemon juice in it. Mix 1 teaspoon of lemon juice with 2 teaspoons of potato juice. Now apply this mixture on the feet. By applying this mixture twice a week, you will soon see the benefits.

Apply homemade scrub

It is also important to scrub the feet regularly. Because it is best for removing tanning and dead skin. Only 2 ingredients will be required to make the scrub. Take coffee and coconut oil in appropriate quantities and prepare the mixture. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a perfect paste. Now scrub the upper part of your feet thoroughly with this. Wash feet after scrubbing for 3 to 4 minutes. Try this method regularly for a day.

