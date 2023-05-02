Travelling in summers? Follow these skincare tips for a healthier skin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Skincare Tips for Travelers

A perfect skincare routine never fails to make the skin ‘shine bright like a diamond’. What? Do you love traveling, and have a hard time maintaining your skin’s glow? It is highly imperative that our skin gets the hydration, and supervision that it needs. Having a healthy skincare routine not only helps in rejuvenation but also with several skin-related issues like, acne, pigmentation, uneven skin tone, etc.

The abovementioned is especially needed for travel lovers, and people who don’t stay in a single place for long. As the skin is exposed to harsh weather, toxins, pollution, dirt and many such harmful articles, it gradually starts losing its sheen and healing capacity.

Following are some highly effective skincare tips for travellers, that may turn out to be the best thing you ever try-

1. Don’t skip the SPF!

Exposure to extreme heat causes the skin to burn and damage irrevocably. A Sun Protection Factor is a must-keep, and it should be always applied, even if you are indoors. A sunscreen must contain an SPF of 50+ and it must be PA+++ at the very least.

2. pH Balancing Toner is a Must-

A traveller changes his/her location frequently, which changes the pH of the skin at a rapid rate. Our skin’s pH balance varies from five to six and is naturally acidic. If the pH of the skin turns alkaline, it may cause a chain reaction leading to dehydration, epidermal water loss and finally inflammation. To prevent this a pH balancing toner is highly recommended for every traveller.

3. A Variety of Cleansers-

There are several cleansers for different skin types. But did you know there are various cleansers for different weathers as well? When the weather gets dry, a highly gentle cleanser is to be used, so that the skin doesn’t lose its essential oils and hydration. Whereas during mild summers, a stronger one can be used to rid the skin of dirt-trapping oils and toxins. Travellers should always carry a variety of cleansers according to the weather condition they are in.

4. Embrace Niacinamide-

Travelling from extreme cold to extreme hot weather, make the blood vessels constrict so that the body temperature is maintained. But people having sensitive or reactive skin, may experience a flared-up skin due to such extreme weather change. Here’s where niacinamide comes into play and helps with calming the skin, it reduces the skin-inflammatory response and soothes it.

