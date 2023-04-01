Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Thick, beautiful eyelashes: Get the attractive look with these simple natural remedies

Eyes are often referred to as the windows to the soul, and long, thick eyelashes can enhance their beauty and make them even more mesmerising. While there are many cosmetic products available in the market that promise to give you the perfect set of lashes, these products can be expensive and may also have unwanted side effects. Fortunately, there are simple and natural remedies that can help you achieve thicker, fuller lashes without breaking the bank or harming your delicate eye area. Here are some effective and easy-to-follow tips on how to get thick, beautiful eyelashes naturally, so you can rock that attractive look with confidence.

Keep them moisturised: Applying a small amount of coconut oil or castor oil to your lashes before bedtime can help keep them hydrated and healthy. Both of these oils are rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin E, which nourish the lashes and promote growth.

Use green tea: Green tea is rich in antioxidants and can help to promote lash growth. To use green tea for your lashes, simply steep a green tea bag in hot water for a few minutes, let it cool down, and then use the tea to gently massage your lashes. Leave it on for a few minutes and then rinse off with warm water.

Vitamin E: Vitamin E is also essential for promoting healthy lash growth. You can apply vitamin E oil to your lashes using a clean mascara wand or your fingertips. Vitamin E not only promotes growth but also strengthens the lashes, preventing them from falling out easily.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera is another natural remedy that can help promote lash growth. Aloe vera is rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish the hair follicles and promote growth. Simply apply a small amount of fresh aloe vera gel to your lashes before bedtime and rinse off in the morning.

Use lemon peels: Lemon peels contain citric acid, which can help to remove any buildup of oil or dirt that may be clogging your lash follicles. To use lemon peels, simply rub the inside of the peel gently over your lashes before bedtime and rinse off in the morning.

Finally, a healthy diet is also essential for promoting lash growth. Eating foods that are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals can help to nourish your lashes from the inside out. Foods like eggs, nuts, and leafy greens are great for promoting lash growth.

So, give these natural remedies a try and get ready to bat those beautiful lashes!

