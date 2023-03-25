Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Shield your skin from UV rays to combat premature ageing with these protective measures

As the temperatures start rising, it's time to pay extra attention to your skin. The harsh UV rays of the sun can wreak havoc on your skin, causing premature ageing, sunburns, and even skin cancer. Here are some effective ways to protect your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays.

Wear Sunscreen:

It's essential to wear sunscreen every day, even if you are indoors. Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, which can protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before you step out in the sun, and reapply it every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

Cover your skin:

It's crucial to cover up your skin with protective clothing. Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, and hats that can shade your face and neck from the sun. Make sure the fabric is lightweight and breathable so that you don't feel uncomfortable in the heat.

Seek shade:

Another effective way to protect your skin from the sun is by seeking shade. Avoid going out in the sun during peak hours when the sun is strongest, typically between 10 am and 4 pm. If you have to step out, look for shaded areas like trees, umbrellas, or canopies.

Stay hydrated:

Staying hydrated is also essential for healthy skin. Staying adequately hydrated by consuming ample amounts of water can assist in maintaining your skin's moisture levels and protect it from becoming dehydrated. Inadequate hydration of your skin makes it more vulnerable to harm caused by the sun's UV rays.

Apart from these precautions, you can also use skincare products that contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, and green tea extracts. These ingredients can help neutralise the free radicals generated by UV rays, which can cause damage to your skin cells.

Read More Lifestyle News