Makeup artist Ali Andreea recently shared the lipstick blunders made by people with ageing skin in a video that she released on her YouTube channel. There are countless colour and texture variations of lipstick shades to match every skin tone. Nevertheless, with numerous shades, it can be challenging to select a lipstick that is ideal for your particular skin tone and type. Ali addressed the fact that some lipstick colours and textures might "highlight" the ageing process by showing wrinkles.

She said that while everyone has a different skin tone, it is best to avoid shimmering shades for age-related concerns. Ali suggested applying gloss instead of shimmer for a more natural shine. Ali, holding up a berry-pink metallic lipstick, claimed that "metallic lipsticks are a complete no-no for her." My lips appear to have been smoking for twenty years. It's not the colour; it's only that it draws attention to our existing lip wrinkles."

The cosmetic expert from Paris also advised against using metallic hues as well as light, glittery tints with a "frosted" appearance.

She advised staying with matte, non-shimmery finishes as a technique to restore lips with a "lovely shine." “Instead of using frosted or metallic lipsticks, select a simple shade and then apply gloss over it,” she added.

Ali also brought up the fact that mature complexions sometimes have issues with muted hues. She said statement lipsticks with no lip liner lead to a naked appearance, "adding years." Instead, the beauty expert advises choosing a pink-toned neutral that is only a shade darker than your actual lip colour, such as one with undertones of pink, purple, red, or peach, for a glowing appearance. For a light nude lip, Ali advised using a softer tint on the lips followed by a darker shade of pink lipstick over it.

She concluded by saying that adding the pink tone helps counteract the colour loss that occurs as you age, especially on the cheeks and lips.

