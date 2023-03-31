Makeup artist of Kritika Kamra to Giorgia Andriani; Shabnam Zaveri shares secrets of colour corrector

Friday, March 31, 2023
     
Celebrity makeup artist Shabnam Zaveri has shared the secrets of colour corrector. Know all about it here.

Published on: March 31, 2023
Secrets of colour corrector
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Secrets of colour corrector

Makeup has now become an integral part of everyone's life. from celebrities to common people, everyone loves the nude makeup look and applies it daily before leaving home. It is not just easy but looks perfect for the day to day activities. For this, the color corrector is the most important part which needs to be used cautiously to not make the look go wrong. Celebrity makeup artist Shabnam Zaveri shares how to use the color corrector and look more beautiful:

1. The color corrector is used so that your skin looks seamless and no harsh lines are seen

2. Color Corrector covers the acne and dark circles on the face. 
3. Clean the skin first to use it. Now put a color corrector on the dark circles and blend. 
4. After this, put the regular concealer and mix well on the skin. Now put the foundation on your face. 
5. You should buy warm colors for Dark and Dusky Skin tones. The pink and salmon color suits the fair skin tone. 
6. Yellow and green undertone on olive skin blend correctly.

Meanwhile, Shabnam Zaveri's client list includes the likes of Karishma Tanna, Shama Sikandar, Sambhavna Seth, Giorgia Andrian, Lizza Malik, Kritika Kamra, Farrah Kader, and many more. Her work has earned her numerous awards, honors, and distinctions, including the prestigious Master in Celebrity Makeup by Lara Dutta. She has also been rewarded with India's Most Prestigious Women Empowerment Award 2019.

Sweaty Armpits: Four quick and simple ways to get rid in summers

Barley water: Why should you drink it?

Cocoa Butter: Astonishing uses and advantages you might not know

