Know the remedy: Dark lips to pink perfection!

Lips play a vital role in enhancing the beauty of the face, but some people are bothered by the darkness of their lips and are constantly looking for techniques to make them pink. To restore the pinkness of the lips, certain organic treatments can be used. The lips may become darker for a variety of reasons, including smoking cigarettes, leading a sedentary lifestyle, and not drinking enough water. Here, we'll provide you with some advice on how to make your dark lips pink.

Home remedies to remove blackness of lips:

Sugar scrub for lips

Make a paste by mixing honey in sugar and massage your lips with this paste with light hands for 2 minutes. After this, wash it with water. This sugar scrub will remove the dead cells on the lips, after which your lips will start to look pink. Do this scrub twice a week.

Lips will be pink with lemon juice

It is right to use lemon juice to enhance the colour of the lips. Lemon juice on the lips acts as a natural bleaching agent and removes blackness. Mix lemon juice with honey and apply to the lips for 20 minutes. Do this 3 to 4 times a week, and your lips will start looking pink.

Get pink lips with cucumber juice

To make lips naturally pink, apply cucumber juice mixed with honey in gram flour. Leave this paste on the lips for 20 minutes and then clean it by massaging.

