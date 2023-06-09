Blueberries to Watermelon; food items that will help in reducing dark circles

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Deficiency of several nutrients that cause dark circles around your eyes.

When was the last time you looked into the mirror and didn’t see a pair of dark circles staring back at you?

Contrary to popular belief, under-eye circles aren’t caused by tiredness. Genes play an important role — if you inherit fair or thin skin under the eyes, it’s more obvious when blood collects, there. Age is another factor. Over time, skin loses collagen and thins, so veins show through more prominently. Sun exposure accelerates this process by breaking down collagen and blotching skin color. Seasonal allergies can also trigger the release of histamines in the body, which in turn cause inflammation of blood vessels resulting in swelling.

Here are a few essential nutrients that will help you beat those stubborn dark circles:

1. Vitamin C

High in antioxidants, foods rich in vitamin C assist in minimizing the damage caused by exposure to free radicals. It also increases blood circulation and the production of collagen, thus helping restore the skin’s firmness and glow. Sources of vitamin C include guava, strawberries, oranges, and cauliflower.

2. Lycopene

Lycopene is a highly potent chemical found in several fruits and vegetables. High in antioxidants, it’s known to have various health benefits like improving eye health and overall immunity. It is also helpful in reducing pigmentation, which will in turn help in the reduction of your dark circles. Some common sources of lycopene are tomatoes, watermelon, cabbage, and papaya.

3. Vitamin K

Vitamin K is another nutrient that is known for its ability to repair damaged skin and heal skin injuries. Eating vitamin K daily will particularly help with the disappearance of your dark circles. Turnip greens, cauliflower, pomegranate, and tomatoes are some rich sources of vitamin K.

4. Foods high in iron

Iron-rich foods such as soya beans, red meat, chia seeds, dried apricots, and spinach in your diet. Supply of oxygen in body tissue and makes under-eye circles better.

5. Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate contains flavanol, a compound that improves blood flow as well as serotonin, which helps combat sleep deprivation and tiredness.

