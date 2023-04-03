Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Keeping your baby's skin healthy during summer: Here are the tips

With summer approaching, it is important for parents to ensure their baby's skin remains fresh and healthy. Heat, sweat, and humidity can cause irritation, rashes, and infections. It is crucial to take care of your baby's skin and keep it feeling fresh.

Here are some tips to help you maintain your baby's skin during summer.

Dress your baby appropriately

Dressing your baby in comfortable and breathable clothing is essential during summer. Choose light and loose-fitting clothes made of cotton or other natural fabrics that allow air to circulate. Avoid synthetic materials that can trap heat and cause skin irritation.

Keep your baby cool

Keep your baby in a cool and well-ventilated area during summer. Avoid taking them out during peak hours of the day when the sun is the strongest. Keep them hydrated and give them frequent baths to cool down their body temperature.

Use sunscreen

Sunscreen is essential for babies, especially during summer. Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and apply it to all exposed areas of the skin, including the face, arms, and legs. Reapply every two hours if your baby is exposed to the sun for an extended period.

Moisturise regularly

The heat and humidity during summer can cause the baby's skin to dry out. Apply a gentle moisturiser regularly to keep their skin hydrated and prevent dryness and itching. Choose a moisturiser that is free from harsh chemicals and fragrances.

Diaper rash prevention

Diaper rash is a common problem that babies face during summer. To prevent diaper rash, change your baby's diaper frequently, keep the diaper area clean and dry, and use a diaper cream or ointment that contains zinc oxide to soothe and protect the skin.

Use baby-friendly products

Choose baby-friendly products that are gentle and safe for your baby's delicate skin. Avoid using harsh soaps, shampoos, and detergents that can cause skin irritation. Look for products that are specially formulated for babies and are free from harsh chemicals and fragrances.

Be vigilant for signs of infection

During summer, babies are more prone to skin infections due to heat and humidity. Be vigilant for signs of infection, such as redness, swelling, and pus formation. If you notice any signs of infection, consult your doctor immediately.

With proper care and attention, you can keep your baby's skin feeling fresh and healthy throughout the summer season.

Read More Lifestyle News