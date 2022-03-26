INSIGHT QUEEN KIT Review: Summer essential makeup kit under budget

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: INSIGHT Queen Kit by Insight: Review

Summer seems quite challenging especially when it comes to working women who have to be presentable in every sense. Working women have to work a little extra when it comes to looking good with the right set of cosmetics along with taking good care of skin. So, the right cosmetic plays a very vital role in maintaining the texture of your skin to make one look.

We recently reviewed QUEEN KIT from INSIGHT which comprises a set of products that are needed for any woman for looking perfect with the right tone of makeup and colours on their skin. But does it do justice? We tried figuring it out for you.

Packaging and Content

Perhaps many must have been hearing about INSIGHT but few actually know about it. Insight cosmetics were established in 2012 and since then it has been creating a lot of buzzes, the reason being affordable pricing at great quality. They have a lot of combos depending on the need and requirements. So, I recently got my hands on Insight Queen Kit which comprises of a number of products from the kit, like- Pore Minimizer Primer, Matte Lip Ink-Boujee, Beauty Blender Sponge Applicator, 2X Cover Master Concealer, Liquid Illuminator-Bronze, Perfect Ultra Curl Mascara, Intense Kohl Kajal, Intense Penliner, Second Skin Drop foundation, Metallist Glitter Eyeshadow, Makeup Fixer, Ultra HD translucent powder-Light, and a Diamond Purse. Also, the company share contour stick and highlighters which are summer-friendly.

User Experience

I will start with the favourites, starting from pore minimizer primer which enables you to apply makeup and stops the pours from taking excess makeup in and harming the skin. The second is the skin drop foundation which blended perfectly well with my skin. The texture looks natural and it never looks extra and lasts longer even in the sweaty summer weather. The kajal of insight is certainly smudge-free and after using Lotus and Swiss Beauty kajal, this one is the kajal I would recommend to anyone who looks for smudge-free kajal but fails.

The next best product from the company is the lipsticks, especially the Matte lip ink which stays even after you eat lunch, have drinks or coffee or even some snacking. Trust me when I say it, but I did not even touch up for almost 5-8 hours, because the lipstick was so good that it hardly moved off, and this is the rate at such a price point.

The only concern I faced was with the pen eyeliner which was in the kit- as it was sticky and was smudging. Also, the Perfect Ultracurl mascara which I was hoping to have enhanced my eyelashes but couldn't. Overall, the kit had everything which you might need to use, and if the liner is a concern, then kajal can work just like the Maybelline gel liner.

Verdict

Overall, at Rs. 1,999, queen kit actually is a perfect package of everything which one would need to have that perfect makeup. I would definitely recommend the liquid matte lipstick from the brand and lipstick cum gloss which was long-lasting and did not move a notch, hence was certainly a great product under budget and skin-friendly too.