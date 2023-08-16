Glutathione: Side effects of the antioxidant mostly used for skin lightening

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the side effects of Glutathione, an antioxidant mostly used for skin lightening

Glutathione, commonly referred to as GSH, is an antioxidant found naturally in the body. It's made up of three amino acids: cysteine, glycine, and glutamic acid. Glutathione is essential for cellular function and helps neutralize free radicals, which can damage cells and cause disease. Glutathione has been used as a popular skin-lightening agent for years, claiming to reduce melanin production and brighten skin tone. But what are the potential side effects of using glutathione for skin lightening?

The most common side effect of using glutathione for skin lightening is the risk of hypopigmentation. This occurs when the skin becomes lighter than its natural colour due to a decrease in melanin production. While this may sound like a desirable outcome, it can have serious long-term effects. Hypopigmentation can create an uneven skin tone, making it difficult to achieve an even complexion and reducing overall skin health.

In addition to hypopigmentation, using glutathione for skin lightening can also cause other skin-related side effects such as redness, itching, burning, and stinging sensations. It can also lead to acne breakouts or worsen existing acne. Finally, glutathione has been linked to increased sensitivity to the sun, which can increase the risk of sunburns and other forms of skin damage.

Besides these topical side effects, glutathione can also have systemic side effects such as nausea, headaches, fatigue, and joint pain. In rare cases, it might lead to liver damage or even kidney failure due to its ability to interact with other medications. For these reasons, it's important to always consult with your doctor before taking any supplement or medication containing glutathione.

Despite the potential side effects of using glutathione for skin lightening, many people continue to use it due to its perceived benefits. However, those seeking a brighter complexion should consider other options such as chemical peels or laser treatments that don't carry the same risks associated with glutathione use. Additionally, if you do decide to use glutathione for skin lightening, be sure to do so under the guidance of a dermatologist or healthcare professional who can monitor your progress and ensure that you don't experience any serious side effects.

It's important to remember that everyone's body responds differently to different treatments and medications. When using any type of supplement or medication, it's important to be aware of potential side effects and consult with your doctor before starting any new regimen. With glutathione for skin lightening specifically, it's best to weigh the risks against the potential benefits before making any decisions.

