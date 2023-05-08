Discover the secret to glass skin with THIS vegetable remedy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Discover the secret to glass skin with this remedy

Korean skincare routines have long incorporated the pursuit of achieving naturally glowing "glass skin". This coveted complexion is characterised by clear pores and an overall radiant appearance. However, for those who wish to attain this look at home, there is a solution. Potatoes can assist in achieving glass skin as they possess properties that aid in reducing pigmentation and cleansing the skin from the inside.

Potato benefits for glass skin:

1. Potato is rich in Vitamin C

Potatoes, rich in vitamin C, are helpful in cleaning the skin from the inside. Actually, the special thing about Vitamin C is that it is helpful in facial cleansing. It cleans the pores inside your face and is helpful in cleaning the skin.

2. Rich in Potassium

Potassium-rich potatoes improve facial toning. This potassium cleanses the complexion of the face by reducing spots. It cleans the dead cells hidden in the layers of the skin and helps the skin glow from within.

3. Rich in Vitamin B6

These anti-inflammatory properties of potatoes, which are rich in vitamin B6, can help reduce wrinkles and fine lines. Also, this vitamin is helpful in reducing tanning and getting glowing and flawless skin, even in the summer.

How to use potatoes for skin

There are many ways to apply potatoes to the face, and one of them is this indigenous way. First, extract the juice from the potato and store it. Then add lemon juice to this juice. Mix both together and then apply to your face with the help of cotton. It is helpful in improving your skin.

