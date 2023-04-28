Breaking beauty myths with skincare consultant Shraddha Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Singh's Instagram upload

The beauty industry is notorious for its myths and misconceptions, which can lead people to spend a lot of money on products that may not even work. However, social media influencer and licensed skincare consultant, Shraddha Singh, who is popularly known as Shrads, is spreading awareness to break these myths and promote evidence-based skincare practices. She realized that it is important to address the many misconceptions about skincare that are being perpetuated on social media.

These days beauty influencers have started new trends and challenges that are not made for everybody and do not suit every skin type. Among millions of tips and tricks, here are some myths that need to be busted.

Myth #1: You need to spend a lot of money to get good quality skincare.

One of the things that set Shrads apart from other skincare influencers is her focus on the latest research. She understands that skincare is not one-size-fits-all and believes that everyone's skin is unique. As a result, she encourages her followers to learn about their skin type and what works best for them. She often shares scientific studies and research to back up her recommendations, making her advice trustworthy and reliable.

Myth #2: Natural ingredients are always better for your skin.

Shrads emphasizes that natural ingredients are not always better than synthetic ones and you do not need a complicated skincare routine with expensive products to achieve good results. It is important to know what your skin demands and build your skincare routine on the basis of the same. It can include natural as well as synthetic products.

Myth #3: You need a complicated skincare routine to see results.

A healthy lifestyle is of utmost importance in improving skin health. Shraddha advocates for a balanced diet, regular exercise, and getting enough sleep as essential components of a healthy skincare routine.

Understand your skin and let it breathe as freely as you do. Do not overload it with products and you will have smooth skin for years. Social media influencer and licensed skincare consultant Shraddha Singh advises to watch what you eat along with what you apply to get an evergreen glowing look.

