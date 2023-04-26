Worried about how to eat healthy while travelling? Here are simple ways to avoid junk food on trip

When traveling, we want to consider several things before deciding what food to take. First, plan ahead. Before we start packing meals and snacks, determine if we will have the capability of keeping refrigerated foods cold (like a cooler in the car) or if we will need to pack foods that are safe at room temperature. We all are concerned about our health while eating out or travelling but we tend to have junk or unhealthy food while we are not at home as we usually relate pleasure with junk food while eating out or travelling. However, while we eat out and travel, we can also enjoy healthy foods and we can get the same pleasure we are seeking in junk food.
Best foods while we are on a trip
1. Meals:
- Whole-grain pasta salad or quinoa salad
- Turkey and cheese sandwich on whole-wheat bread
- Hard-boiled egg and cheese in a whole-wheat pita
2. Snacks:
- Sliced fresh fruit like melon and berries
- Snack bar
- Greek yogurt
- Cheese and whole-grain crackers
3. Sandwiches:
- Cucumber and whipped cream cheese on whole-wheat bread
- Peanut butter and jelly on rye
- Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and mustard in a whole-grain wrap
- Hummus with sliced tomato, pepper and cucumber in a whole-wheat pita
4. Sweet and healthy:
- Besan or moong dal ladoo
- Ragi Ladoo
- Coconut ladoo
- Makhana ladoo
- Oats balls
- Nuts or dry fruit laddoo
5. Nuts and seeds trail mix
A trail mix is an absolutely fuss-free, handy and nutritious snack one can munch on as you travel. Mix roasted nuts and seeds, dried cherries/goji berries/cranberries/apricots/apples/raisins and dark chocolate chips. This snack is convenient and delicious and contains the goodness of healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals.
Tips:
- Eating too many greasy or oily foods may disturb your digestion. Avoid eating food from street food stalls, which may be unhygienic and may be carrying germs too.
- Invest in a bar of high-quality dark chocolate, which has between 70 to 80 percent cocoa. Chocolate can increase your metabolism, helping you burn more fat. Dark chocolate has also been known to improve mood and is full of antioxidants.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Roman Holiday’ looks are too hot to handle. See pics
Also Read: How to identify sweet mango without cutting it? Know these 3 tricks to avoid sour mangoes