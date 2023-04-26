Worried about how to eat healthy while travelling? Here are simple ways to avoid junk food on trip

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Simple ways to avoid junk food on a trip

When traveling, we want to consider several things before deciding what food to take. First, plan ahead. Before we start packing meals and snacks, determine if we will have the capability of keeping refrigerated foods cold (like a cooler in the car) or if we will need to pack foods that are safe at room temperature. We all are concerned about our health while eating out or travelling but we tend to have junk or unhealthy food while we are not at home as we usually relate pleasure with junk food while eating out or travelling. However, while we eat out and travel, we can also enjoy healthy foods and we can get the same pleasure we are seeking in junk food.

Best foods while we are on a trip

1. Meals:

Whole-grain pasta salad or quinoa salad

Turkey and cheese sandwich on whole-wheat bread

Hard-boiled egg and cheese in a whole-wheat pita

2. Snacks:

Sliced fresh fruit like melon and berries

Snack bar

Greek yogurt

Cheese and whole-grain crackers

3. Sandwiches:

Cucumber and whipped cream cheese on whole-wheat bread

Peanut butter and jelly on rye

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and mustard in a whole-grain wrap

Hummus with sliced tomato, pepper and cucumber in a whole-wheat pita

4. Sweet and healthy:

Besan or moong dal ladoo

Ragi Ladoo

Coconut ladoo

Makhana ladoo

Oats balls

Nuts or dry fruit laddoo

5. Nuts and seeds trail mix

A trail mix is an absolutely fuss-free, handy and nutritious snack one can munch on as you travel. Mix roasted nuts and seeds, dried cherries/goji berries/cranberries/apricots/apples/raisins and dark chocolate chips. This snack is convenient and delicious and contains the goodness of healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Tips:

Eating too many greasy or oily foods may disturb your digestion. Avoid eating food from street food stalls, which may be unhygienic and may be carrying germs too.

Invest in a bar of high-quality dark chocolate, which has between 70 to 80 percent cocoa. Chocolate can increase your metabolism, helping you burn more fat. Dark chocolate has also been known to improve mood and is full of antioxidants.

