Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Roman Holiday’ looks are too hot to handle. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, held their own private "Roman Holiday" photoshoot. In advance of the Prime Video series' April 28 release, they are on a worldwide promotional tour. For the Rome premiere, the actor was spotted posing on a balcony in her green gown, and Nick joined her for a few photos in which they can be seen ogling one another.

On Instagram, Priyanka posted a series of pictures of herself in different looks for the Italian premiere.

For the promotional events in Rome, Priyanka looked stunning and rocked some vivid colours. Her most recent one features a baggy orange outfit. She accessorised a loose double-breasted blazer with wide-legged pants, a skin-tight tank top and heels.

Priyanka posted a number of images of herself wearing the green gown. "Roman holiday," she said, along with a red heart emoji. In the first few pictures, Priyanka is smiling on a balcony in Rome while flaunting the green dress and diamond necklace she wore to the Rome premiere. She is joined by Nick Jonas for the following several photos of the two of them together. Nick is dressed in a blue blazer, blue trousers and a blue shirt.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and her Husband Nick Jonas were spotted hand in hand roaming the streets of Rome. Priyanka looked stunning in a thigh-high-cut black silk gown. She wore it with a long black cloak and matching wedges. She was also wearing a matching sling bag. The actor made certain that it was easy to carry while still having an impression. On Instagram, a fan page uploaded photos of the couple from Rome, and followers couldn't stop complimenting them.

