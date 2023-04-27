Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Afraid of heat stroke? Consume THESE three things immediately to balance the temperature

Afraid of heat stroke? Consume THESE three things immediately to balance the temperature

People are more likely to get heat stroke as the temperature rises. Let us know what the patient should consume if he is suffering from heat stroke in this kind of situation.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 23:18 IST
Afraid of heat stroke? Consume THESE three things
Image Source : FREEPIK Afraid of heat stroke? Consume THESE three things

What to give to a heat stroke patient: The arrival of summer has raised the danger of heat stroke among people. The scenario is that you might suddenly become a victim of heat stroke, and the main cause of this is a temperature imbalance. Yes, once the body temperature is out of balance, the danger of heat stroke rises. In such a circumstance, the question that arises is: what should be provided to the patient in the case of heat stroke, or what ought to be consumed in the case of heat stroke? Because one minor action can spare you from all of its severe effects.

Instant home remedy for heat stroke: 

1. Salt-sugar water

If you understand the process of heat stroke, you will see that there is a lack of electrolytes in your body and that your entire body is dehydrated. During this, the body temperature is not able to withstand the external temperature and it becomes a victim of heatstroke. In such a situation, salt and sugar water can be an effective remedy for heat stroke. Actually, it is an electrolyte drink. So, immediately add sugar and salt to 1 glass of water. Keep a little more salt and give it to the patient.

2. Aam Panna

Mango panna has been a home remedy for heat stroke since the days of grandmothers. Actually, this is the easiest way to remove dehydration in the body. Secondly, it fills the nerves and muscles with strength and helps in balancing the temperature in the body. So, if someone is suffering from heat stroke, then give him aam panna.

3. Coconut water

Related Stories
Precautions you need to take to avoid heatstroke and stay healthy this summer

Precautions you need to take to avoid heatstroke and stay healthy this summer

Heat stroke in dogs: Warning signs and treatment

Heat stroke in dogs: Warning signs and treatment

Maharashtra Bhushan Award event: Death toll rises to 11 in heatstroke incident; 120 hospitalized

Maharashtra Bhushan Award event: Death toll rises to 11 in heatstroke incident; 120 hospitalized

Heatwave conditions prevail in several states; rains likely to bring relief to Delhi

Heatwave conditions prevail in several states; rains likely to bring relief to Delhi

Drinking coconut water is beneficial for your health in many ways. But, its special thing is that it is rich in sodium, potassium and magnesium which act as rehydrating elements for the body. It first creates a balanced temperature in the body and then helps fight the symptoms of heat stroke, such as nausea, vomiting and fever.

So, you can give all these things to the patient in case of heatstroke. After that, try to see a good doctor and get treatment.

Also read: Worried about how to eat healthy while travelling? Here are simple ways to avoid junk food on trip

Also read: Fed up of your grey hair? Fish can be a cure for your problem. Know how

Read More Lifestyle News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section

Top News

Related Food News

Latest News