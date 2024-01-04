5 reasons to drink celery juice for glowing skin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Reasons to consume celery juice for glowing skin.

When it comes to achieving healthy and radiant skin, many of us turn to expensive skincare products and treatments. However, the key to achieving that coveted glowing complexion may be found in a simple and affordable drink of celery juice.

This humble green vegetable may not seem like much, but it is packed with numerous health benefits, including the ability to give your skin a natural glow. In this blog, we will explore five reasons why drinking celery juice can help you achieve glowing skin.

Rich in Antioxidants

Celery is a rich source of antioxidants, including vitamins A and C, which help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage cells and lead to premature ageing, wrinkles, and dull skin.

Hydrates the Skin

One of the most important factors in achieving glowing skin is hydration. When our skin is dehydrated, it can appear dry, dull, and lacklustre. This is where celery juice comes in, it is made up of over 95 per cent water, making it an excellent hydrating drink for your skin.

Boosts Collagen Production

Collagen is a protein that is essential for maintaining the elasticity and firmness of our skin. As we age, our collagen production naturally decreases, resulting in fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin.

Reduces Inflammation

Celery contains compounds called polyacetylenes, which have anti-inflammatory properties. By drinking celery juice, you can help reduce inflammation in the body, leading to calmer and clearer skin.

Detoxifies the Body

Celery contains a compound called coumarin, which stimulates liver enzymes responsible for flushing out toxins from the body. By regularly drinking celery juice, you are aiding in the detoxification process and promoting healthier and clearer skin.

Tips for Drinking Celery Juice

Aim to drink fresh celery juice every morning on an empty stomach. This allows for optimal absorption of nutrients.

Use a juicer or a high-speed blender to make celery juice. Straining the juice will remove any fibres and make it easier to drink.

If you find the taste of pure celery juice too strong, you can mix it with other fruits or vegetables such as apples or cucumbers.

Be consistent with your celery juice intake. Try to drink it every day for at least one week to see visible results.

Apart from drinking celery juice, it is also essential to maintain a balanced diet, get enough sleep, and practice a good skincare routine for optimal skin health. So next time you are looking to enhance your skincare routine, don't forget to reach for a glass of refreshing celery juice. Your skin will thank you!

ALSO READ: Struggling with chapped lips? Try out THESE celebrity beautician-approved DIY lip scrubs for winter