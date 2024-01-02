Struggling with chapped lips? Try out THESE celebrity beautician-approved DIY lip scrubs for winter

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST DIY scrubs for chapped lips during winter

The biting cold and dry breeze during winter not only steals moisture from your body but also your lips. Most of us end up licking our chapped lips for moisture, however, this drill barely works for a minute. Chapped and dry lips are synonymous with winter which makes it difficult to apply lipstick smoothly. As the skin of the lips does not contain oil glands, cold makes it dry and chappy.

As we are in the middle of the harsh winter, celebrity beautician Shahnaz Husain shares some DIY lip scrubs we can include in our day-to-day skincare routine to avoid chapped lips. According to Husain, vitamins A, C, and B2 are important for the lips, therefore, we should consume foods like lemon, oranges, ripe papaya, tomatoes, carrots, green leafy vegetables, nuts, whole grains, and oats, and milk products.

However, it is best to take your doctor’s advice before making changes in your diet, especially if you have any medical condition.